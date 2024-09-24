Trump Media shares tumble to new low after insider selling curbs expire

USA-STOCKS-TRUMPMEDIA:Trump Media shares tumble to new low after insider selling curbs expire

Reuters
Published24 Sep 2024, 02:06 AM IST
Trump Media shares tumble to new low after insider selling curbs expire
Trump Media shares tumble to new low after insider selling curbs expire

-Shares of former U.S. President Donald Trump's media company tumbled 10% to a new low on Monday, extending recent losses after restrictions on insider selling expired.

Six straight sessions of declines in Trump Media & Technology Group , which is 57% owned by the Republican presidential candidate, have left its market capitalization at $2.4 billion.

Shares of the company, which operates the Truth Social app, ended the day at $12.15, their lowest close since Trump Media's stock-market debut in March.

The stock has now declined 17% since restrictions on insider selling lifted on Thursday.

Trump Media saw its value balloon to nearly $10 billion following its Wall Street debut, lifted by Trump supporters and retail traders who saw it as a speculative bet on his chances of securing a second four-year term as president.

Since then, Trump Media shares have steadily lost ground, with share declines accelerating after President Joe Biden gave up his failing reelection bid on July 21.

Losses in the stock in recent months have far outpaced a reduction in betting-market odds that Trump would win the election.

Trump leads among likely voters in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, outpacing U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, a New York Times/Siena College poll showed on Monday, echoing other recent polls showing a tight matchup ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

In an interview on Sunday, Trump said he would not make a fourth consecutive run for the U.S. presidency if he loses the Nov. 5 election.

As of Monday, PredictIt contracts for a Trump election victory were trading at 46 cents, with a potential payout of $1. Trump contracts peaked at 69 cents in mid-July. Contracts for a Harris victory were at 57 cents, little changed over the past two weeks.

Trump, whose stake in Trump Media is now worth roughly $1.4 billion, said on Sept. 13 he did not plan to sell his shares, turning the focus to other major stakeholders who could cash out.

United Atlantic Ventures and Patrick Orlando, whose fund ARC Global Investments II sponsored the blank-check company that merged with Trump Media in March, together own about 11% of Trump Media shares, according to a company filing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 02:06 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldTrump Media shares tumble to new low after insider selling curbs expire

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    454.35
    03:55 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.29%)

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.9 (1.25%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,323.50
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    -16.75 (-1.25%)

    State Bank Of India

    801.80
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    19.9 (2.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra

    63.07
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    4.65 (7.96%)

    Godrej Properties

    3,193.50
    03:51 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    204.8 (6.85%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,036.95
    03:50 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    66 (6.8%)

    Adani Total Gas

    836.10
    03:48 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    47.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.