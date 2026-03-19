Trump meets Japan PM Sanae Takaichi at White House amid US-Iran war, Hormuz Strait crisis: What's on agenda?

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to the White House. In a video posted on X, Trump can be seen welcoming the Japanese PM with a hug as the two leaders engage in a conversation.

Takaichi, who is in the US for a summit with Trump, is likely to face a hard question if Trump decides to seek her help in its war against Iran, potentially creating an awkward situation, Reuters reported.

This is the second meeting between the two leaders since Takaichi took office last year. Previously, the two leaders met in Japan in October as part of Trump's Asia visit.

Iran war discussion to be part of Trump-Takaichi meeting? The bilateral meeting between the two leaders comes nearly three weeks after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Last week, Trump appealed to its allies to help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway, responsible for nearly 20% of the world's oil supply. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) shut the Strait, days after the war began, sending shockwaves around the world and rattling the global energy markets.

However, several US allies made it clear that they view the conflict as “America’s war” and are reluctant to get involved. This stance was echoed by a number of European countries after members of the European Union held a closed-door meeting. Within hours of some allies declining to send warships to help reopen the Strait, Trump responded sharply, saying the US military does not require their support.

Also Read | EU nations rebuff Trump's call to send warships to Hormuz Strait

Earlier on Monday, the Japanese PM told parliament that Tokyo had not received any formal request from Washington regarding Iran. She added that the government was assessing what actions, if any, could be taken within the limits of Japan’s constitution.

According to a Reuters report, Trump is still pressing for additional naval deployments in the region to clear mines and escort tankers through the Strait.

Japan joins European countries in stabilising energy markets Ahead of Takaichi’s meeting with Trump, Japan joined several European nations in issuing a joint statement, saying they would take steps to stabilise energy markets. The statement also noted their willingness to support “appropriate efforts” to ensure safe passage through the Strait.

Trump–Takaichi meeting agenda The Japanese prime minister’s long-planned visit to the White House is aimed at reinforcing the long-standing security and economic ties between Washington and one of its closest allies in East Asia.

Takaichi has advocated moving Japan away from its postwar pacifist constitution imposed by Washington. However, with the Iran conflict proving unpopular at home, she has so far stopped short of offering assistance in efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | What US Marines can do to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Before departing for the US, Takaichi wrote on X that she intended to discuss the “increasingly tense situation surrounding Iran.” She added that the meeting would reaffirm the strong bond between Japan and the United States while advancing cooperation across key areas such as security and the economy.

Japan would want to ensure crude oil supplies remain secure: Treasury Secretary US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expects Japan, which imports about 95% of its crude oil from the Gulf, to prioritise the security of those supplies.