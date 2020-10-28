Trump mostly plays defense as Biden looks to expand electoral map

Mr. Biden is also spending some time this week on offense, traveling to Pennsylvania on Monday and to Florida, Wisconsin and Michigan later in the week. But the former vice president’s campaign is making a risky bet by spending time in the final stretch aiming to flip Republican strongholds like Texas and Georgia. If he wins, Mr. Biden will be hailed for his strategy; if he loses, he will likely be criticized by fellow Democrats—as Mrs. Clinton later was over a visit to Arizona in the final days of the 2016 campaign—for not focusing on shoring up the battleground states that are crucial to his victory.