Trump Names Fox News Contributor Nesheiwat As Surgeon General

President-elect Donald Trump said he was naming Fox News medical contributor Janette Nesheiwat as his surgeon general, elevating another personality from the conservative network to a top role in his incoming administration.

“Dr. Nesheiwat is a fierce advocate and strong communicator for preventive medicine and public health," Trump said in a statement. “She is committed to ensuring that Americans have access to affordable, quality healthcare, and believes in empowering individuals to take charge of their health to live longer, healthier lives."

The Office of the Surgeon General is responsible for providing Americans with scientific information about healthcare options and how to reduce the risk of illness, and best known for issuing warnings on products like cigarettes. She’s expected to work in the new role alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the former presidential candidate who has vowed a dramatic overhaul of the nation’s healthcare system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nesheiwat joins “Fox and Friends" weekend host Pete Hegseth, who Trump selected to run the Pentagon, Tulsi Gabbard, the former Fox News contributor chosen as national intelligence director, and Mike Huckabee, a former Fox News host as top administration officials with ties to the network.

Nesheiwat led a flurry of additional senior staff hires announced by Trump on Friday, including:

