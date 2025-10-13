Israel-Hamas war: Trump hails end of ‘age of terror’ in Knesset speech, urges ‘pardon’ for Netanyahu | 10 points

US President Donald Trump addressed the members of the Israeli parliament, called the Knesset, on Monday, October 13. In his speech, Trump declared the end of the Israel-Hamas war to be the "historic dawn of a new Middle East," saying it will soon be a "magnificent region."

He said the Gaza ceasefire “was the most challenging breakthrough, maybe ever.” He said that people are dancing in the streets around the world. “This long and difficult war has ended,” he added.

Trump's speech at Knesset: Top 10 quotes 1. Speaking in the parliament, Trump said, "This is not only the end of a war, this is the end of the age of terror and death, and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God."

"It's the start of a grand concord and lasting harmony for Israel and all the nations of what will soon be a truly magnificent region. I believe that's so strongly. This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East," he said.

2. On the release of 20 hostages by Hamas, Trump said, “After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families, and it is glorious."

3. As Trump spoke, two members of Knesset were removed from the plenum. They were holding a sign saying “Recognise Palestine,” according to a Knesset spokesman. After the expulsion of the Knesset members, Trump joked, “That was very efficient.”

4. Trump said, "We have settled eight wars in eight months. Yesterday, I was saying seven, but now I could say eight as hostages are back." Trump said America joined Israel in two everlasting vows – “Never forget and never again.”

Also Read | Hamas hands over all living hostages to Israel, Trump says Gaza war over

5. The US President added, "In an unprecedented achievement, virtually the entire region has endorsed the plan that Gaza will be immediately demilitarised, that Hamas will be disarmed. And Israel's security will no longer be threatened in any way state perform."

Israel has “won all that it can by force of arms,” Trump said. “You’ve won.” "Now it’s time to translate battlefield victories into peace and prosperity for the entire region," he said.

6. Trump said, "You're all be doing me a favour if you all join up in the Abraham Accords. Trump had brokered the Abraham Accords in his first term, normalising ties between Israel and certain Arab states.

Also Read | Israel Pulls Back Gaza Troops as Clock Starts on Hostage Release

7. US President Donald Trump lightly jabbed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, delivering remarks at the Israeli Knesset.

“I want to express my gratitude to a man of exceptional courage and patriotism whose partnership did so much to make this momentous day possible,” Trump said. “You know, who I’m talking about there’s only one: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

“And he is not easy, I want to tell you. I want to tell you he’s not the easiest guy to deal with, but that’s what makes him great,” Trump said, as some laughter broke out.

8. US President Donald Trump made an extraordinary call during his speech on Monday to the Knesset for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to receive a pardon amid ongoing legal troubles.

“Mr President, why don’t you give him a pardon? ” Trump said, directing the comment at Israeli President Isaac Herzog. “Cigars and champagne, who the hell cares?,” he said, referring to the accusation that Netanyahu had received expensive gifts like cigars and champagne from overseas businessmen.

9. Trump again floated peace between Israel and Iran in the Knesset speech. He said it would be great if a peace deal could be hammered out between Iran and Israel.

“Would you be happy with that? Wouldn’t it be nice?” he asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Because I think they want to. I think they’re tired," he added.