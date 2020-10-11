Trump no longer a transmission risk, doctor says

President Donald Trump is no longer considered a coronavirus transmission risk to others and has met the criteria for safe discontinuation of isolation, according to a statement from his physician Sean Conley.

Trump returned to action earlier Saturday in a short campaign-style speech to supporters at the White House. He will hold campaign events in Florida on Monday, then will kick on to Pennsylvania and Iowa.

Trump first unveiled his positive test for the coronavirus early Oct. 2, and credits an antibody treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a quick recovery. He returned to the Oval Office Wednesday after working from the White House residence following his departure from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Key Developments:

Trump Won’t Travel Over Weekend, Ending Florida Rally Plan

Trump’s Chance to Win Is Fading With Little Time Left to Recover

Day-Long Debate Spat Ends Where It Started -- Virtual

Economic Impact of Trump Illness Will Depend on How Sick He Gets

Doctor Says Trump No Longer Transmission Risk (9:05 p.m.)

Trump has been fever-free for well over 24 hours and all his symptoms have improved, Conley said in the memorandum published by the White House. Also, testing throughout his illness has shown decreasing viral loads.

The tests “reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus," Conley said, adding that he’ll continue to monitor the president.

No. 10 Ready to Woo Biden, Sunday Times Reports (6:00 p.m.)

The Sunday Times reported that the U.K. government is writing off and reaching out to Joe Biden. U.K. ministers have been told to start forging links with the Democratic presidential nominee after “writing off" Trump’s chances of re-election, the paper said in a front-page article.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s been warned that Trump is on course for a landslide loss, and that Republicans are likely to lose control of the Senate, the paper said.

“They’re writing off Trump in No. 10 now," said a senior Tory who wasn’t identified by the Times. Johnson spoke with Trump this month, wishing him well but not taking sides.

Trump Returns With Speech to Fans at White House (3:30 p.m.)

Trump made his first public appearance since returning from the hospital, speaking for about 18 minutes to several hundred mostly Black and Hispanic supporters at the White House.

“Thank you all for the prayers," the president said from the Blue Room balcony to the invited guests, mostly masked, gathered on the South Lawn for the campaign-style event.

Trump said he was “feeling great"; photographs showed flesh-colored bandages on his right hand, potentially from intravenous treatments after his coronavirus diagnosis.

The president has no public events scheduled for Sunday and is due to hit the trail for events in three states starting Monday. -- Jennifer Jacobs

Trump Announces Rallies in Pennsylvania, Iowa (1:10 pm.)

The Trump campaign on Saturday announced two new “airport rallies" for next week as the president resumes an active campaigning schedule after being laid low by the coronavirus.

Trump will make remarks in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday and in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, his campaign said.

Pennsylvania is seen by many pundits as the ultimate battleground state for 2020. Trump narrowly won there in 2016 but trails Joe Biden in recent polls. A judge on Saturday dismissed a suit brought by Trump’s campaign that challenged Pennsylvania’s mail voting procedures for November’s elections.

Biden also leads narrowly in Iowa, according to the RealClearPolitics average of recent surveys. It’s a state Trump won by more than 9 points en route to the White House but where Democrats have had success in the past.

Climate Activist Thunberg Urges Vote for Biden (11:00 a.m.)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted support Saturday for Joe Biden in November’s U.S. election.

“I never engage in party politics," Thunberg told her 4.1 million Twitter followers. “But, I mean...you know...damn! Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden."

Thunberg was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year in December. Trump mocked the teen, saying on Twitter that “Greta must work on her Anger Management Problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!"

He earlier responded sarcastically to an impassioned speech by Thunberg at the UN in September 2019, in which she warned that “entire ecosystems are collapsing" due to climate change. “She seems like a very happy young girl," Trump said.

Trump and Thunberg have something in common: both were among over 300 nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize this year, losing on Friday to the United Nations’ World Food Programme.

Christie Leaves New Jersey Hospital (9:30 a.m.)

Chris Christie tweeted Saturday that he’d been released from Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey after treatment for the coronavirus.

The former New Jersey governor checked into hospital on Oct. 3 after testing positive, citing his “history of asthma."

He’s among the high-profile officials suspected to have become infected at the Sept. 26 White House event celebrating Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

On Saturday Christie thanked his “extraordinary doctors & nurses" and said he’ll have more to say next week. -- Yueqi Yang

Trump to Head to Florida Monday for Rally (5:04 p.m.)

Trump plans to travel to Florida on Monday for his first campaign-trail rally since his hospitalization for Covid-19, his campaign said in an email.

Florida is viewed as a must-win for the president, and Trump has consistently polled behind challenger Joe Biden in the state. Florida is tied for third in the electoral-college vote count with New York and behind California and Texas.

Fauci Calls White House Ceremony ‘Super-Spreader’ Event (2:35 p.m.)

Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the White House had experienced a “super spreader" coronavirus incident.

“The data speak for themselves. We had a super-spreader event in the White House," Fauci said in an interview with CBS Radio. “And it was in a situation where people were crowded together, were not wearing masks. So the data speaks for themselves."

The administration on Sept. 26 held a ceremony in the Rose Garden for Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court justice, as well as gatherings inside the building. Washington, DC, health authorities have called for attendees, along with people who’ve been in contact with them and workers at the White House, to get tested for Covid-19.

The Sept. 26 event has been linked to at least 12 coronavirus infections, when including Trump’s, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

White House Residential Staff Members Test Positive (11:11 a.m.)

Four staff members at the White House residence have tested positive for the coronavirus, linked to an outbreak at the building nearly three weeks ago, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Those infected include three members of the housekeeping staff and an assistant to the chief usher, Timothy Harleth, according to the people. None of the infected staff came in direct contact with the president or his relatives, and wore masks in the residence, one of the people said.

Trump regularly asked some staffers who came near him to remove their masks, according to one of the people. He seemed impatient with people wearing masks around him, because he’d been tested, the person said. -- Jennifer Jacobs

Democrats Introduce Presidential Medical Removal Bill (10:28 a.m.)

House Democrats unveiled a bill to create a medical commission under the 25th Amendment to the U.S. constitution to adjudicate the possible removal of future presidents due to medical incapacity. They said the bill would not apply to Trump in his current term, even as conservatives are accusing Democrats of trying to undermine the election.

“We do need to do this, certainly in the next Congress," Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland said at a press briefing with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Covid-19 raises the issue because the president could be on ventilator or incapacitated, he said.

The bill would provide for a congressionally appointed panel that could move to shift power to the vice president. “The commission is entirely bipartisan," Raskin said, with eight medical members chosen by Republicans and Democrats and another eight former high-level executive branch members also chosen by the two parties, along with a chair.

Under the 25th Amendment, two-thirds majorities would be needed to approve removal of power from the president under a petition from the vice president, if the president insists on maintaining power.

With regard to whether Trump’s judgment is now being impaired by drugs, Pelosi said, “I don’t know." She also said the legislative proposal “is not about the election at all." -- Erik Wasson

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via