Trump's 20% Strait of Hormuz fee explained: How it works and why oil prices may rise

President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that the US would once again start blocking Iranian ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and proposed a 20% fee for all other cargo shipped through the waterway.

Trump’s announcement that ‘the US would act as the Strait's GUARDIAN’ further escalated tensions with Iran, deepening the crisis over control and access to one of the world's most critical shipping routes.

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“The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as ‘THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,’ but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Trump's proposal regarding the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ Trump proposed that the U.S. would act as the 'Guardian of the Hormuz Strait' and charge a 20% fee on all cargo shipped through the waterway for providing maritime security. 2 How might Trump's cargo fee impact oil prices? ⌵ The proposed 20% fee could significantly increase shipping costs, potentially raising fuel prices globally, as it would amount to approximately $32 million for a fully loaded oil tanker at current prices. 3 Why are some in the shipping industry skeptical of Trump's proposal? ⌵ Many shipping industry professionals expressed skepticism due to the lack of details on the implementation and the high fees that could make cargo transit unaffordable. 4 Is Trump's plan to impose a fee on cargo through the Strait of Hormuz legal? ⌵ Trump's proposal may be legal under international law as long as the fee remains optional for shipping companies, allowing them to decide whether to pay for protection. 5 What was Iran's response to Trump's fee proposal? ⌵ Iran dismissed the proposal as excessive and asserted its claim over the Strait, with officials calling Trump's demands an illegal attempt to undermine Iran's sovereignty.

Trump also said “the process and formation” of his plan “will begin immediately.”

The White House, however, did not provide other details on Trump’s proposal, including how it would be administered or whether it had been communicated to US allies in the Gulf.

Here are the key questions surrounding Trump's proposal. No clarity on how the fees will work Noting that there is still no clarity on how the fee would be calculated, John McCown, a senior fellow at the Centre for Maritime Strategy, told CNN, “Is it 20% of what our cost on the blockade is, somehow divided by the number of ships?”

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Also Read | US oil tops $75 after Trump revives Strait of Hormuz blockade on Iranian ships

“Other possibilities include 20% of the costs the US Navy incurs to escort cargo or a 20% charge on the value of the goods being transported.”

But one thing is for sure – the fees would be high enough ‘that no party is willing to pay it’

Shippers usually pay carriers 2%-3% of the value of their goods in fees, but a fee that is almost 10 times higher would make the system unaffordable.

Oil prices to jump further The development threatens to raise fuel costs. A 20% charge would amount to about $32 million for a fully loaded very large crude carrier at current oil prices. That’s far higher than the tolls that have been charged by Iran, which have previously been described as reaching $2 million by people familiar with the situation.

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In fact, oil prices extended gains to session highs on Trump’s comments, while stocks and bonds fell.

The price of Brent crude climbed 4.1% to $86.73 a barrel after soaring nearly 10% on Monday. U.S. benchmark crude was up 3.1% at $80.55 a barrel.

Oil prices are still below their wartime peak of nearly $120 a barrel, but uncertainty over the future stability of supplies has deepened as the U.S. and Iran each assert they control the Strait of Hormuz.

But is this even legal? The Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway, and under international law, all vessels have the right of free passage. Iran has previously imposed a service fee on vessels, technically a toll, which was definitely not legal. Those charges, however, are not currently in place.

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But what Trump has proposed would be legal under international law as long as the payment remains optional, James Kraska, a professor of international maritime law at the US Naval War College, told CNN after reading his post.

Now shipping companies can decide whether to pay for protection, and those who don't pay can still use the route.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical conduit for energy and other commodities, having provided passage for about a fifth of the world’s oil flows before the US and Israel began strikes on Iran in late February. Iran’s efforts to close the waterway during the war pushed up energy prices globally and created political blowback for Trump.

The interim peace agreement between the two countries provided for toll-free commercial shipping during a 60-day negotiating window, and Trump celebrated the pact by touting the potential impact on gasoline prices and the economy, an acknowledgement of just how eager he is to put the conflict behind him.

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About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect.

She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions.

As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world.

She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad.

Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting.

She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness.

She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance.

Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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