'Trump or War': How the Capitol mob mobilized on social media
- Organizers with large online followings loudly proclaimed their intentions to contest the election results, through violence if necessary
In the weeks since the Nov. 8 election, an online provocateur and white nationalist named Tim Gionet posted hours of live-stream videos to social media in which he repeatedly warned of rioting or worse if the results weren’t overturned. “Trump or war!" he said in a video posted on Tuesday.
The next day, Mr. Gionet live-streamed from inside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office as a mob ransacked the U.S. Capitol.
