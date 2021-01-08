Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >‘Trump or War’: How the Capitol mob mobilized on social media
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump react as they make their way past barriers at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.

‘Trump or War’: How the Capitol mob mobilized on social media

6 min read . 10:06 AM IST Georgia Wells , The Wall Street Journal

  • Organizers with large online followings loudly proclaimed their intentions to contest the election results, through violence if necessary

In the weeks since the Nov. 8 election, an online provocateur and white nationalist named Tim Gionet posted hours of live-stream videos to social media in which he repeatedly warned of rioting or worse if the results weren’t overturned. “Trump or war!" he said in a video posted on Tuesday.

The next day, Mr. Gionet live-streamed from inside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office as a mob ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Farmers' protest: 8th round of talks today, Delhi borders remain closed - key updates

2 min read . 10:27 AM IST

Some CEOs fire rioters, call for president Trump’s removal from office

5 min read . 10:14 AM IST

‘Trump or War’: How the Capitol mob mobilized on social media

5 min read . 10:06 AM IST

Coronavirus: India reports 18,139 new cases in a day, active cases at 2.25 lakh

1 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.