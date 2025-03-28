What is Smithsonian? All about the institute where Trump ordered elimination of ’anti-American ideology’

President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the removal of any "improper, divisive, or anti-American ideology" from the Smithsonian Institution, a museum and research centre that showcases the US's history and culture. He has already signed the executive order and directed that Vice President JD Vance undertake the action.

The order also directs the Interior Department to restore federal parks, monuments and memorials that have been “removed or changed in the last years to perpetuate a false revision of history.”

What does the order say? The order, titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” does not clearly define what the president refers to as anti-American ideology. However, it suggests that Trump wants to remove elements of history that conservatives see as revisionist of the US, particularly those focusing on systemic racism.

The order specifically criticises the National Museum of African American History and Culture, claiming it teaches that “hard work,” “individualism,” and “the nuclear family” are aspects of “White culture.”

“Over the past decade, Americans have witnessed a concerted and widespread effort to rewrite our Nation’s history, replacing objective facts with a distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth,” the executive order says.

“This revisionist movement seeks to undermine the remarkable achievements of the United States by casting its founding principles and historical milestones in a negative light.”

Trump’s order criticises the museum’s evolving approach, calling it a reconstruction of history that is “racist, sexist, oppressive, or fundamentally flawed.”

“Once widely respected as a symbol of American excellence and a global icon of cultural achievement, the Smithsonian Institution has, in recent years, come under the influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology,” the order says.

The order also asserts the American Women’s History Museum plans to celebrate male athletes participating in women’s sports.

The White House did not elaborate on the order, and neither the Smithsonian nor the African-American History museum responded to requests for comment.

According to Trump's order, the Democratic Biden administration “pushed a divisive ideology that reconstrued America’s promotion of liberty as fundamentally flawed, inflecting revered institutions like the Smithsonian and national parks with false narratives.”

All you need to know about the Smithsonian The Smithsonian spans 21 museums, most of them in the nation's capital lining the mall from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument, and including the National Air and Space Museum, the National Museum of American History and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

The Smithsonian, whose website says it is the world’s largest museum, education and research complex, also encompasses 14 education and research centers, and the National Zoo.

JD Vance is a member of the Smithsonian's Board of Regents.

The order is in line with the Trump administration’s efforts to do away with diversity and inclusion programs in government, universities and corporations.