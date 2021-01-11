OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Trump orders US flags lowered for fallen Capitol officers
Donald Trump (AFP)
Donald Trump (AFP)

Trump orders US flags lowered for fallen Capitol officers

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 06:28 AM IST PTI

President Donald Trump is ordering the US flag to be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for two US Capitol Police officers who have died since last Wednesday's violent protests at the Capitol, as well as all members of law enforcement across the nation

President Donald Trump is ordering the US flag to be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for two US Capitol Police officers who have died since last Wednesday's violent protests at the Capitol, as well as all members of law enforcement across the nation.

In a proclamation Sunday, Trump says the show of respect will take place at the White House and all federal buildings through sunset on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
New Delhi: Dead crows in a park at Mayur Vihar Phase III in New Delhi,

Amid bird flu scare, 11 crows found dead in Mumbai

1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to interact with CMs today to discuss Covid-19 vaccination roll-out

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST
iStockphoto

History shows WFH can’t be forever—yet

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Shivani Manhas, one of the four pilots who operated Air India's inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight

Flown by 4 women pilots, Air India's longest direct route flight lands in India

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST

Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches

The proclamation makes no mention of the rioting at the Capitol.

Trump cites Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

Sicknick joined the US Capitol Police in 2008, serving until his death Thursday after being attacked as rioters seething over Trumps election loss stormed the Capitol, believing the presidents false claims of a rigged election.

Authorities announced the death of Liebengood on Sunday. It was not clear whether his death was connected to Wednesday's events. Two people familiar with the matter said the officers death was an apparent suicide. They were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity.

There were increasing calls for Trump to order flags to be flown at half-staff on federal facilities after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the same for the Capitol following Sicknicks death. HMB

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout