Home >News >World >Trump overtakes Biden as favorite to win in November - Betfair Exchange
U.S. President Donald Trump (REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump (REUTERS)

Trump overtakes Biden as favorite to win in November - Betfair Exchange

1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 05:30 PM IST Aaron Saldanha , Reuters

  • Betfair Exchange said four bets of over $13,362 were placed on the platform overnight
  • A Reuters/Ipsos national opinion poll on Wednesday showed 40% of registered voters support Trump, compared with 47% who said they will vote for Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump has overtaken Democratic rival Joe Biden to stand as the favorite to win the 2020 U.S. Presidential election on Europe-based betting exchange Betfair, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Trump's odds, reflecting wagers matched on the peer-to-peer betting network, stood at evens, Betfair Exchange said, versus 21-20 for Biden.

Betfair Exchange said four bets of over 10,000 pounds ($13,362) were placed on the platform overnight, of which three were on Trump, while the biggest stake of the campaign so far, a 50,000-pound bet, was placed on the Republican nominee over the weekend.

These bets in part aided Trump to take the lead, after being neck-and-neck with Biden earlier this week, completing a stunning recovery in the betting markets.

"In August, Trump had the worst odds for re-election of any sitting President in history and defeat to Biden was looking increasingly likely," Darren Hughes, spokesperson at Flutter Entertainment unit Betfair Exchange, said.

A Reuters/Ipsos national opinion poll on Wednesday showed 40% of registered voters support Trump, compared with 47% who said they will vote for Biden.

Biden's lead is largely unchanged over the past three weeks, during which both parties held conventions to nominate their candidates Trump and Biden for the presidency.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

Will produce Covid vaccine by this year end or sooner, says Donald Trump

1 min read . 28 Aug 2020
A file photo of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and US Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris. (REUTERS)

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to be regularly tested for coronavirus

2 min read . 25 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout