Trump Owes $112,000 for Every Day He Doesn’t Pay Fraud Fine
(Bloomberg) -- Every day Donald Trump delays paying New York state’s $454 million civil verdict against him over his fraudulent asset valuations, the whopping fine is increasing by almost $112,000 in interest.
