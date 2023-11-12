Donald Trump plans sweeping undocumented immigrant roundups, detention camps
Former President Donald Trump's immigration plans, if re-elected in 2024, would involve sweeping roundups of people to be held in large camps awaiting deportation, according to advisers.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, if re-elected in 2024, would expand his first-term immigration crackdown to include sweeping roundups of people who would be held in large camps to await deportation, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message