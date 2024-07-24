Trump Plans to Meet With Netanyahu as Mideast Conflict Persists

Donald Trump said he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, the latest effort by the Republican nominee to build ties with foreign leaders.

Trump announced the sit-down on his social media site, saying “we had Peace and Stability in the Region” during his presidency and vowing “we will have it again.” Israel has been mired in a deadly war against Hamas since the group’s Oct. 7 attack.

Trump, 78, initially said the meeting would take place Wednesday and then Thursday, before making another post saying it would happen Friday at the request of Netanyahu’s office.

The meeting comes in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection bid, a seismic decision that created more uncertainty about US leadership abroad. Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden’s likely replacement on the Democratic ticket, is still sharpening her foreign policy positions, including how she will approach Israel’s war in Gaza.

Netanyahu is in Washington this week to deliver an address to Congress on Wednesday. The Israeli leader is also expected to meet with Biden at 1 p.m. on Thursday and speak separately with Harris.

The prime minister was one of Trump’s closest allies during his presidency, but the former president profanely ranted about his onetime colleague for congratulating Biden on his 2020 election victory, Axios reported in 2021.

Trump has said he would support Israel’s fight against Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union. But he has also been critical of Netanyahu’s prosecution of the war; at one point saying the Israeli leader should “finish up” the conflict.

Netanyahu said this week conditions for a cease-fire and hostage deal with Hamas are “becoming ripe,” suggesting prospects for an agreement to temporarily halt the war are improving.

Trump has also made inflammatory statements criticizing Democrats who have voiced support for Palestinians and campus protests against the war, accusing Jews who support Democrats of hating their religion and Israel.

Trump spoke by phone this month with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and was visited after the NATO summit by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.