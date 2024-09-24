Trump plans to personally recruit manufacturers to move to US
SummaryGOP nominee uses tax breaks, tariff threats to try to persuade foreign companies to shift production.
Donald Trump is pitching himself as a national economic development recruiter, wooing foreign manufacturers with tax breaks and federal land while using tariffs to punish companies that don’t move production here.
