Trump pledges 'orderly transition' after US Congress formally confirms Biden win

Trump released a statement finally conceding that he will leave office in two weeks: "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th." He continued, "I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"