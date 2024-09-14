Trump pledges to deport Haitians from Ohio city; Biden calls for attacks to stop

Reuters
Published14 Sep 2024, 02:38 AM IST
By Alexandra Ulmer and Nandita Bose

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, California/WASHINGTON, Sept 13 -

Republican presidential candidate

Donald Trump

pledged to conduct mass deportations of Haitian immigrants from the Ohio city of Springfield shortly after President Joe Biden on Friday called on the attacks on the community to cease.

The city for days has found itself at the center of a social media maelstrom after right-wing agitators latched onto false claims that Haitian arrivals were eating household pets.

"We will do large deportations in Springfield, Ohio," Trump said at a press conference at his golf resort near Los Angeles.

Trump did not repeat the assertion he made during Tuesday's presidential debate with Democrat

Kamala Harris

that immigrants were eating dogs and cats, remarks that have been widely mocked.

The majority of the 15,000 Haitians in Springfield

are there legally

. Trump's longstanding pledge to conduct mass deportations usually refers to those in the country illegally.

Two elementary schools were evacuated and one middle school in Springfield was closed on Friday after

anonymous bomb threats

were made against the community for the second day in a row, according to ABC News.

At the White House, Biden urged the attacks on the Haitian community to stop.

"It's simply wrong. There's no place in America. This has to stop - what he's doing. It has to stop," Biden said.

Trump has cited the tensions in Springfield as another example of the need for hardline immigration polices. The influx of Haitians has boosted the economy but also has strained social services.

Haitian community leaders across the United States said the Republican candidate's remarks could put lives at risk and further inflame tensions in Springfield.

"We need help, not hate," Springfield's mayor, Rob Rue, told ABC News.

City officials say they have received no credible reports of anybody eating household animals. Karen Graves, a city spokesperson, said she was not aware of recent hate crimes targeting Haitian residents but that some had been victims of "crimes of opportunity," such as property theft.

First Published:14 Sep 2024, 02:38 AM IST
