Trump poised to launch 2024 comeback bid4 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 08:36 PM IST
The 76-year-old former US President Donald Trump is expected to announce his White House bid for the 2024 Presidential Elections
Former US president Donald Trump is expected to officially launch another White House bid on Tuesday, refusing calls from within his own Republican party to fade away after his loyalists underperformed in this year's midterm elections.