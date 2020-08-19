Arizona: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that he is not ready to hold talks with China as "What China did to this country and the world was unthinkable", Sputnik reported.

"I postponed talks with China," Trump was quoted as saying during a press conference in Yuma, Arizona.

He further said, "I don't want to talk to them right now. What China did to this country and the world was unthinkable. I cancelled talks with China. If sleepy Joe Biden got in, they'd own the United States because Biden would give them everything. He's not smart. He's weak."

In the past recent weeks, Trump has been seen taking a strong stance on China.

On August 17, he indicated that he was looking to ban other Chinese-owned companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba in the United States, days after signing an executive order targetting TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, Fox News reported.

The development came after Trump issued an executive order on August 14, requiring ByteDance to divest its interests in video-sharing app TikTok's operations in the US within 90 days.

"There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance ... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," the US President said in the order.

The new order came after an earlier executive order was signed by Trump. The previous order could have forced US-based app stores to stop distributing the TikTok app if ByteDance did not reach a deal to divest from it in 45 days.

Under the latest order, ByteDance is expected to destroy all its copies of TikTok data attached to American users.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that the Trump administration is "working hard" to protect Americans from the threats of "untrusted vendors" such as TikTok and WeChat, which it wants to remove from US app stores like those operated by Apple and Google.

US politicians have repeatedly criticised TikTok, owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance, of being a threat to national security because of its ties to the Chinese Communist Party.China and the US are at loggerheads on a variety of issues including Hong Kong national security law, the South China Sea, coronavirus and trade.

Last month, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) banned 47 apps, which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 apps banned earlier in June.These banned clones include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite.The 59 apps, most of which were Chinese, had been banned by the Indian government in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence" of the country.

The ban came amid the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

