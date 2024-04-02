Trump Posts Bond to Freeze $454 Million Fraud Fine During Appeal
Donald Trump followed through on his vow to pay a $175 million bond that will put a massive civil fraud verdict on hold while he appeals, assuring New York state won’t start seizing the former president’s assets, at least for now.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump followed through on his vow to pay a $175 million bond that will put a massive civil fraud verdict on hold while he appeals, assuring New York state won’t start seizing the former president’s assets, at least for now.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message