US President Donald Trump has presented the prestigious Legion of Merit, a top US honour, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the strategic partnership of India and the US.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of PM Modi from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.

President Trump "presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the US-India strategic partnership," O’Brien said in a tweet.

In another tweet, O'Brien said that Trump also presented the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The awards were received by their respective ambassadors in Washington DC.

President Trump "awarded the Legion of Merit to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his leadership and vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," he added.

PM Modi was presented with the highest degree Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit, which is given only to the Head of State or Government.

The Legion of Merit Medal is a five-rayed white cross, edged with red, resting on a green wreath with a blue centre containing 13 white stars.

PM Modi was given the award in recognition of his steadfast leadership and vision that has accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges.

Trump awarded the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his leadership in addressing global challenges and promoting collective security, O’Brien tweeted.

The United States is the latest country to confer its highest award to the Indian prime minister.

The Legion of Merit Medal was established by Congress on 20 July, 1942.

Other awards include Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud by Saudi Arabia in 2016, State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (2016), Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (2018), Order of Zayed Award by United Arab Emirates (2019), Order of St Andrew by Russia (2019), Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin by Maldives (2019).

With agency inputs

