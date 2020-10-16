Trump pressed on coronavirus response in town hall, Biden asked to outline alter

Mr. Trump was also grilled over how he would handle an election loss, the Supreme Court and the economy. He said he would like to see a peaceful transition of power but declined to commit to one. He said he hadn’t told his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Barrett, how he would want her to vote on abortion rights. And he said the economy was in strong shape, though employment plummeted to depths unseen in post-Depression records during the pandemic, and has only partially recovered.