Trump promised to end two wars quickly. In private, he admits he’s frustrated.
Josh Dawsey , Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 May 2025, 06:34 PM IST
SummaryThe president has told donors that resolving the conflicts has been more difficult than he thought.
When President Trump spoke to a room of top donors at his Florida club last week, he described ending Russia’s war in Ukraine as a growing frustration that keeps him up at night, people in the room said.
