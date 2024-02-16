Trump Prosecutor Contradicts Witness on Start of Affair With Fani Willis

(Bloomberg) -- Two witnesses gave starkly different accounts Thursday about when Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began her romance with Nathan Wade, a lawyer she hired to oversee her election-interference case against Donald Trump in Georgia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A former longtime friend of Willis, Robin Yeartie, said the DA’s relationship with Wade began in 2019, or two years before he was hired in November 2021 to work on the Trump case. But Wade followed Yeartie on the witness stand and insisted their romance began in March 2022.

The testimony came at an evidentiary hearing about the affair between Willis and Wade, who earned $650,000 – more than anyone else in the office – and took several vacations with her. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has said he could disqualify the prosecutors if their relationship amounted to a conflict of interest, as Trump co-defendant Michael Roman claims. He must decide who's telling the truth in this highly charged drama that could upend Willis's racketeering case against Trump.

In response to questions by Roman attorney Ashleigh Merchant, Wade said he took trips with Willis, including a cruise and a vacation in Napa, California, using his law firm credit card to pay for the travel. He testified that she either paid him back with cash or paid for other expenses during the trips, which he believed evened out the financial burden.

“She’s a very independent, proud woman, so she’s going to insist that she carry her own weight," Wade testified in state court in Atlanta.

The scandal, exposing intimate details about the private lives of Willis and Wade, has been a gift for Trump, the former president fighting four indictments as he seeks the Republican nomination to run again for the White House.

Trump and other defendants have joined Roman’s legal attack, seek dismissal of the indictment, or at least removal of Willis, Wade and the DA’s from the case – a potentially crippling blow to the prosecution. Trump and 18 others were indicted in August on racketeering charges related to their efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020. Four have pleaded guilty.

Both Wade and Willis were part-time municipal judges when they met at a conference in 2019, Wade said. They spoke later that year, and talked more in 2020, when he supported her successful DA’s campaign. Merchant pressed Wade on whether he had spent the night at Willis’s condo or ridden with her security detail. He insisted he did not.

Wade often gave halting answers, speaking softly and frequently removing his glasses. Dozens of people leaned forward in the gallery, straining to hear his answers.

It’s unclear when the judge may decide whether to disqualify the prosecutors.

Contentious Divorce

Merchant asked Wade about his contentious divorce case, which he filed the day after he was hired in November 2021. Wade's wife has said in that case he has stonewalled her requests for how much money he was earning and spending. Merchant asked him about a 2023 affidavit in the divorce case saying he didn't have relations outside his marriage. He claimed his wife had an affair in 2015 but they stayed together for the benefit of their two children.

“Because my marriage was irretrievably broken, I was free to have a relationship," Wade said. “In 2015 my marriage was irretrievably broken."

Merchant said he's also updated his divorce affidavit this year to assert a privilege that she said amounted to him pleading the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination. He denied that, saying he was asserting a different legal privilege.

Merchant had earlier called Yeartie, a one-time friend of Willis to the witness stand. Yeartie said that she saw Willis and Wade hugging and kissing before his hiring. She also said she had conversations with Willis about the relationship.

Merchant asked if she had any doubt they had a romantic relationship from 2019 until the last time they spoke in 2022. “No doubt," Yeartie said.

Under cross examination, Yeartie, who later went to work for Willis at the district attorney’s office, said she no longer speaks with Willis since she resigned in 2022. She said she had received at least one negative job review and had been moved to a different department at the time she left.

At a hearing this week, McAfee said he could disqualify the prosecutors if "evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one." He said he must resolve whether a romantic relationship existed, when it started, and whether it's continuing.

“That’s only relevant because it’s in combination with the question of the existence and extent of any personal benefit conveyed as a result of their relationship," McAfee said.

(Updates with Wade testimony. An earlier version corrected a year in 15th paragraph.)

