Trump Prosecutor Urges Supreme Court to Allow Quick Jan. 6 Trial
Special Counsel Jack Smith urged the US Supreme Court to allow a criminal trial of Donald Trump for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, as the prosecutor races the calendar in the run-up to the November presidential vote.
(Bloomberg) -- Special Counsel Jack Smith urged the US Supreme Court to allow a criminal trial of Donald Trump for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, as the prosecutor races the calendar in the run-up to the November presidential vote.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message