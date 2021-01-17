Trump pushed the limits of the US legal system: Here’s how it held up

How it was resolved: The Supreme Court has recognized that the president has broad authority over immigration. Still, many constitutional issues remain undecided, with Trump retreating on policies like family separation and others actions failing due to poor crafting or implementation. The Supreme Court blocked the attempt to end DACA because the Trump administration didn’t follow the proper administrative procedure in trying to rescind Obama’s order. The justices also threw out as premature a challenge to Trump’s plan to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census because it wasn’t clear how the administration would implement it — the plan was dropped last week. A 5-4 court did uphold Trump’s third version of his travel ban, reaffirming the president’s “broad discretion" to block foreigners from entering the country and saying his motives couldn’t be questioned. Immigrants will likely be able to rest easier under the new administration, and Biden has also voiced support for making some protections permanent, particularly with legislation giving Dreamers a path to citizenship.

