US President Donald Trump on Thursday met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in China's Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Reuters reported. It was their first in-person meeting in more than a year.

"We've had a great relationship for many years. We know each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start. But I think they'll come out of this," Trump told Putin, according to Reuters. "He's my friend," he added.

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The meeting comes ahead of Trump's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a proposed trilateral meeting involving the three leaders.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral meeting and where is it being held? ⌵ It is a proposed meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit. 2 What issues are expected on the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting agenda? ⌵ Possible topics include nuclear arms control, the Iran war, global trade and the Russia-Ukraine war. Supply-chain security, economic cooperation, artificial intelligence and technology governance could also be discussed; no official agenda has been announced. 3 Why does the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting matter? ⌵ The meeting brings together the leaders of three major powers and could open discussion on issues affecting global security and stability. It is also described as a historic first trilateral meeting between the leaders of the US, China and Russia. 4 Will Trump, Xi and Putin reach a nuclear arms control agreement? ⌵ The US does not expect the meeting to produce an agreement, though Trump is expected to raise nuclear weapons reduction and proliferation. China has been reluctant to join formal arms-control negotiations. 5 Will the Russia-Ukraine war be discussed at the trilateral meeting? ⌵ It is uncertain. White House officials said Trump was not expected to raise the war, but Trump suggested he might bring it up; no official agenda has been announced.

Earlier, Trump had described the proposed trilateral meeting as an opportunity to explore areas of cooperation among the three major powers.

"And here in China, I look forward to a historic trilateral meeting with President Xi and President Putin later today to discuss more opportunities for all three. So, we look forward to that, very much forward to that," he had said earlier.

What is on the agenda of the trilateral meeting? While no official announcement has been made on the agenda of the proposed trilateral meeting, discussions are expected to cover several issues, including nuclear disarmament, the Iran war, global trade and the Russia-Ukraine war.

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The leaders could also discuss supply chain security, economic cooperation, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and technology governance.

"He [Trump] will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous," Olivia Wales, a White House spokeswoman, told reporters during a briefing call, according to CNBC.

White House officials have also said that Trump is not expected to raise the Russia-Ukraine war during the meeting. However, Trump has suggested that he could bring up the issue, Reuters reported.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said he would not seek help from Russia and China to bring the Iran conflict to an end.

Xi receives Trump at airport Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Trump at Shenzhen airport, the first time he has personally received a visiting leader at the airport since becoming president. The two leaders also shared a brief hug.

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The meeting in China also comes days after a major controversy erupted in US after an alleged Chinese spy "honey trapped" former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The fall out of the affair resulted in Huang's exit from the company and tighter US control over the export of advance American-made semiconductors.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.