Home >News >world >Trump raises possibility of delaying November US presidential election
US President Donald Trump.

Trump raises possibility of delaying November US presidential election

1 min read . 06:42 PM IST Susan Heavey , Reuters

Donald Trump raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the US Constitution

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the US Constitution.

Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fraud and raised the question of a delay, writing: "delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

