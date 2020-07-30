Trump raises possibility of delaying November US presidential election

Trump raises possibility of delaying November US presidential election1 min read . 06:42 PM IST
WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the US Constitution.
Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fraud and raised the question of a delay, writing: "delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"
