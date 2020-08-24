Trump releases video featuring Modi in a bid to woo Indian-Americans

Titled “Four More Years", the 107-second video starts with the iconic footage of Modi and Trump walking hand-in-hand at the NRG Stadium in Houston during the Indian prime minister’s visit to the US last September. The two leaders had addressed Indian-Americans and Indian expatriates numbering over 50,000 at the “Howdy Modi!" event, which witnessed the largest gathering during a foreign leader’s trip to the US with the exception of the Pope. The commercial follows a survey by Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, in battleground states, which said Indian-Americans, who traditionally vote for the Democrats, seem to be switching over to support Republicans in huge numbers because of the Modi-Trump friendship, and the Indian premier’s high popularity among a large section of the community, of which 2.5 million are eligible to vote, the report added.