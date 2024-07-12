Trump Return Could See Climate Progress ‘Unraveled,’ Sally Jewell Says

The former Interior secretary said she’s “terrified” about what a second Trump administration could mean for climate and environmental policy. 

Bloomberg
Updated12 Jul 2024, 01:17 AM IST
Trump Return Could See Climate Progress ‘Unraveled,’ Sally Jewell Says
Trump Return Could See Climate Progress ‘Unraveled,’ Sally Jewell Says

Sally Jewell, who served as US Interior secretary from 2013 to 2017, said the climate stakes of the election in November “could not be higher” and that she’s “really afraid for the future of our planet” should former President Donald Trump return to the White House. 

“To go backwards is not acceptable,” Jewell told attendees at the Bloomberg Green Festival in Seattle on Thursday. “I can’t say enough about the importance of continuing the progress that has been made over the last three years” on climate change, she added, especially the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. 

Jewell, who led the Interior Department under former President Barack Obama, said a second Trump administration would pose more peril than his first did, when some of his attempted regulation changes met with roadblocks in the courts. This time around, there will be “more people in the judiciary that may look unfavorably on the kinds of laws that have given us clean air and clean water,” Jewell said, adding that she worried about climate progress “coming unraveled.”

Asked by Bloomberg Green reporter Zahra Hirji if President Joe Biden was the best person to beat Trump, Jewell said she didn’t know. Polls showing Biden trailing Trump — and not Biden’s age — are what have her most concerned. But the continuation of Biden’s policies is the most critical thing, she emphasized. 

“If Biden or another Democrat is elected, and the kinds of people that are working in government that understand these issues are able to continue to do the work they do, we are fine. If the election is lost, we are not fine.”

@SecretaryJewell voices her fears for the planet if Trump is re-elected in a discussion with @climate’s @Zhirji28 at #BBGGreenFestival.Watch live broadcast: https://t.co/6eK1ruwJOC pic.twitter.com/wH3nqoU9Qq— Bloomberg Live July 11, 2024

Now the global board treasurer for The Nature Conservancy, and previously the president and chief executive officer of outdoors retailer Recreational Equipment Inc. , Jewell also spoke about the importance of government and business working together to meet environmental goals. Businesses hate chaos but don’t mind playing by consistent rules, she said.

Addressing climate change and sustainability as a business “is table stakes today,” she said, though companies face challenges to actually cutting their emissions and environmental impact. In her days leading REI, she recalled there was more of a competitive disadvantage to making sustainable choices. When REI installed solar panels at stores, for example, it initially did so only in states with tax incentives to limit the expense. Now, the low cost of panels has made that moot.

One of the biggest hurdles to getting to net zero is that consumers still aren’t paying for putting carbon in the atmosphere, Jewell said. Economic incentives are needed: “Until we start shining a spotlight on the true impact, I don’t think people are going to begin to change their behaviors.”

If decarbonization requires work by governments and businesses, it also depends on effective activism, Jewell noted. She called herself a “fan” of Greta Thunberg and even of the activists who repeatedly sued her during her time running Interior.

“We are all part of an ecosystem that needs to work together,” she said. “We need to pull all those levers now, because it’s a five-alarm fire.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 01:17 AM IST
HomeNewsworldTrump Return Could See Climate Progress ‘Unraveled,’ Sally Jewell Says

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:57 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.60
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
16.85 (7.67%)

Oil India

551.45
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
38.7 (7.55%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,739.10
03:55 PM | 11 JUL 2024
383.7 (7.16%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,455.65
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
93.9 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue