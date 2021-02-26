Trump returns with a flourish to CPAC, where all voices echo his

Other speakers include Maj Toure, the founder of Black Guns Matter, and Cleta Mitchell, the attorney who was with Trump when he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and told him to “find" 11,000 votes that would put him over the top in that state’s election. Mitchell resigned from her law firm after her attendance became known. Another speaker is author and journalist Alex Berenson, who has downplayed the coronavirus pandemic and cast doubt on the efficacy of masks and vaccines.