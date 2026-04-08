Trump reveals details of Iran deal: No Uranium enrichment, remove nuclear dust, sanctions relief

US President Donald Trump revealed details of the US' deal with Iran on Wednesday, hours after a two-week ceasefire was announced between the two warring countries.

Trump said the United States will work closely with Iran, “which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change!”

Through Trump had said Tuesday the US found a 10-point ceasefire proposal from Iran “workable,” the president informed in a post on TRUTH Social on Wednesday that “many of the 15 points [proposed by the US] have already been agreed to.”

He shared few of those points, saying:

1. There will be no enrichment of Uranium

2. The United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear “Dust.”

3. “We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to.”

Iran has not yet confirmed it would work with the US to retrieve the buried uranium.

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Iran's ‘workable’ conditions to end war Iran set 10 condition to end the war with the US and Israel. As the Iranian embassy in India, Iran's 10-point conditions that the US has accepted as "workable" were:

Non-aggression Continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz Acceptance of enrichment Lifting all primary sanctions Lifting all secondary sanctions Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions Termination of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions Payment of compensation to Iran Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Lebanon.

Iran, US, Israel ceasefire TUS and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire and Tehran pledged to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a last-ditch deal that saw President Trump back off from threats to escalate the war.

Trump announced the ceasefire on Tuesday night, shortly after mediator Pakistan implored him to rethink his deadline to unleash massive devastation on Iran if it didn’t meet his demands.

Trump said he agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks” as long as Iran agrees to “the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said in a statement that “for a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination” with Iran’s military.

Araghchi said that if attacks on its territory are halted, “our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Wednesday that it supports Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, but that it doesn’t include the war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, where more than 1,500 people have been killed.

India welcomes ceasefire India welcomed a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and called for "de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy" to ensure lasting peace in West Asia.

"We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The ministry also expected unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically key waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).