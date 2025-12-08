Trump reveals Zelensky hasn’t read Ukraine peace plan yet: 'I'm a little bit disappointed'

US President Donald Trump revealed on Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not read the Russia-Ukraine peace proposal yet.

He said Zelensky “isn't ready” to sign off on a US-authored peace proposal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump said, “We've been speaking to President Putin, and we've been speaking to Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelensky. And I have to say that I'm a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn't yet read the proposal that was as of a few hours ago.”

The US President added, "Russia is, I believe, fine with it, but I'm not sure that Zelenskyy's fine with it."

"His people love it. But he isn't ready. So someday you'll explain that one to me," Trump said.

Trump was critical of Zelensky after US and Ukrainian negotiators completed three days of talks on Saturday aimed at trying to narrow differences on the US administration's proposal to end the Ukraine war.

But in an exchange with reporters on Sunday night, Trump suggested that the Ukrainian leader is holding up the talks from moving forward.

US-brokered Ukraine peace plan The US plan has been through several drafts since it first emerged last month, amid criticism it was too soft on Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Trump has had a hot-and-cold relationship with Zelensky since riding into a second White House term, insisting that the war was a waste of US taxpayer money.

Trump also repeatedly urged the Ukrainians to cede land to Russia to bring an end to a now nearly four-year conflict he says has cost far too many lives.

Zelensky said Saturday he had a “substantive phone call” with the American officials engaged in the talks with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida.

He said he had been given an update over the phone by US and Ukrainian officials at the talks. “Ukraine is determined to keep working in good faith with the American side to genuinely achieve peace,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

Besides, Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn't publicly expressed approval for the White House plan.

In fact, Putin had last week said that aspects of Trump's proposal were unworkable, even though the original draft heavily favoured Moscow.

'US may end support for Ukraine war effort' Donald Trump may walk away from the Ukrainian war, the US president’s oldest son said in comments to a Middle East conference, the Guardian reported.

Donald Trump Jr, who does not hold an official position in the administration of US President Donald Trump, warned that the US may pull financial support from Ukraine if a long-term peace plan can't be agreed on.

Donald Trump Jr said Americans have no appetite to “write cheques” and continue to fund the conflict with Russia while speaking at the Doha Forum in Qatar.

