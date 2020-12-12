Trump's bid to overturn poll results rejected by SC

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the bid by Texas and President Donald Trump to nullify the election results in four pivotal states in an abrupt order that could be the legal gravestone for his drive to overturn

The justices refused to let Texas file a lawsuit to challenge Biden’s wins in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. The order clears those states to cast their votes for Biden in the Electoral College Monday. “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections," the court said in a two-paragraph order.

No justice publicly dissented from that conclusion or said he or she would block the states from casting their votes.

The decision ends a lawsuit hailed by Trump on Twitter as “the big one," and it dashes his oft-expressed dream of vindication at the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority thanks to Trump’s appointments.

Texas alleged that the results in the other four states were "unconstitutional" because of their heavy use of "fraud-prone" mail-in votes during the coronavirus pandemic. It offered no proof of significant fraud, and it didn't challenge the use of mailed ballots in states Trump won. The suit cited numerous alleged examples of potential fraud already repeatedly rejected by courts in dozens of Trump campaign cases.

Earlier Friday, President Donald Trump called on the nation’s top court to show “great Wisdom and Courage."

He had tweeted, If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!

In another tweet he wrote, Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!

Michael Gwin, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, said in a statement that the court “decisively and speedily rejected the latest of Donald Trump and his allies’ attacks on the democratic process."

The White House referred reporters to the Trump campaign, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Minutes before the ruling came down Trump released a new TV ad again falsely claiming that the election was stolen, calling it an "outrage" and telling supporters to contact their legislators.

He also retweeted a conspiracy theory about voter fraud declaring that "Joe Biden will not set foot in that White House."

