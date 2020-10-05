Trump’s condition clouded by confusion and concern for campaign

Trump campaign senior aide Jason Miller said on NBC’s “Meet the Press" on Sunday that Trump would soon be “ready to get back to the campaign trail," and in a separate appearance on ABC’s “This Week," Miller downplayed a new NBC-Wall Street Journal poll that showing Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, leading Trump by 14 percentage points. The campaign is optimistic about Trump’s prospects in key battleground states needed to get to 270 electoral votes, he said.