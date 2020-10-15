Trump’s economic record is divided: Before covid and after

Mr. Trump received higher marks on dealing with the economy than Joe Biden in a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll after their Sept. 29 debate and in general has outpolled his rival on this issue. In addition, a Gallup survey in September found 56% of Americans said they were better off than four years ago, higher than Ronald Reagan or Barack Obama polled the years they were re-elected. However, in the same poll, Mr. Trump received lower marks than Mr. Biden for being able to deal with the coronavirus crisis that hurt the economy.