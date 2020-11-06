Trump’s election lawsuits: Where the court fights are playing out

With 20 electoral college votes, Pennsylvania is the biggest remaining prize on the map. President Donald Trump cannot win re-election without it, so slowing down the vote count and possibly challenging many of the ballots cast there has been the main focus of his legal efforts so far. The state has already seen its voting practices get challenged all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which issued a 4-4 ruling in October that allowed for a 3-day extension to receive mailed ballots. Republicans are seeking a reversal of that ruling now that Amy Coney Barrett is on the court.Court: U.S. Supreme CourtCase Name: Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar, 20-542; Scarnati v. Pennsylvania Democratic Party, 20-574Status: Appeal of state supreme court decisionSummary: Two groups are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that Pennsylvania cannot count that mail-in ballots that arrived up to three days after Election Day but were postmarked by Nov. 3, an extended deadline upheld by the state supreme court. The U.S. Supreme Court in a 4-4 decision declined to hear the case before the election but explicitly left open the possibility of doing so after the vote. The Trump campaign filed to intervene in the case Wednesday, which could push the high court to take it up again. Invalidating the extended deadline would block an unspecified number of ballots, potentially tens of thousands. Court: Commonwealth Court of PennsylvaniaCase Name: Donald J. Trump for President Inc. v. Kathy Boockvar and County Boards of Elections, 602 MD 2020Status: Trump winSummary: President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee sued Pennsylvania’s top election official, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, claiming she improperly extended the deadline for absentee and mail-in voters to provide any missing proof of identification from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12. They scored a victory on Thursday when a judge ordered Boockvar to segregate mail-in ballots from voters providing identification between Nov. 10 through Nov. 12, saying she would rule later on the validity of the deadline extension.Court: Pennsylvania Supreme CourtCase Name: Philadelphia County Canvassing Observation Appeal, 1094 CD 20Status: Trump win, Democrats have appealed the ruling Summary: The Trump campaign sued on Election Day, claiming its representatives were being denied “reasonable access" to monitor the counting of votes in Philadelphia because they were kept at a far distance from the process. The suit was dismissed on Wednesday by a Philadelphia trial court, but an appellate court on Thursday reversed that ruling and ordered officials to allow all poll observers to watch the ballot-counting from a distance of six feet. Philadelphia election officials are seeking to appeal that decision to the state’s highest court.Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of PennsylvaniaCase Name: Donald J. Trump for President Inc. v. Philadelphia County Board of Elections, 20-5533Status: Filed Nov. 5 Summary: The Trump campaign filed an emergency request to stop the county Board of Elections “from continuing to count any ballots so long as Republican observers are not present as required by state law."Court: Commonwealth Court of PennsylvaniaCase Name: Hamm, Kelly, Allred, Horner, Connor and Hauser v. Boockvar, 600 MD 2020Status: Awaiting judge’s rulingSummary: A group that includes Republican candidates and officials is asking a judge to block election officials in Montgomery County, which is mainly Democratic-leaning suburbs of Philadelphia, from notifying voters and helping them “cure" defective votes. The plaintiffs on Thursday withdrew their request for an emergency order segregating such votes, which may only affect a few dozen ballots.