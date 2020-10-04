Trump’s first hospital day marked by split account of health

Donald Trump’s first full day in the hospital was marked by conflicting accounts about his fight against Covid-19 , with his doctor giving an upbeat view of the president’s condition that was contradicted by a person familiar with the matter who said Trump’s vital signs over the past 24 hours were cause for concern.

The president grew angry Saturday upon learning that a downbeat version of his health had emerged, with associates telling Trump that the person who shared this portrayal was White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to people familiar with the discussions. Trump’s re-election campaign is now mobilizing allies to counteract that image through appearances on television and other media, the people said.

The president weighed in with a Twitter video Saturday evening, saying “I feel much better now" and “I think I’ll be back soon" with a return to his re-election campaign.

Even so, the virus spread further in the president’s circle as Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor and Trump debate coach, said he checked into a hospital on Saturday with “mild symptoms" of Covid-19.

White House physician Sean Conley told reporters earlier Saturday that he is “extremely happy" with the president’s progress and that Trump had experienced “mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue" on Thursday but “all of which are resolving and improving."

Although Conley said Trump has been fever-free for more than 24 hours, the physician declined to directly answer several questions about the president’s health, including how high his fever was on Thursday or whether he has ever been on supplemental oxygen to help him breathe.

Conley also created some confusion by putting the timeline of the president’s diagnosis at 72 hours -- which would be longer than publicly announced. Later on Saturday, he issued a statement correcting his remarks and reiterated that Trump was first diagnosed with Covid on Thursday evening.

Further questions about the president’s progress emerged after the person identified to Trump as Meadows told reporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that the president wasn’t yet on a clear path to recovery and that the next 48 hours will be critical.

The downbeat remarks on Trump’s health initially were attributed to a person familiar with the situation and included in a pool report shared with the White House press corps. A video later surfaced on the internet showing Meadows talking to the reporters.

The effort by allies to show Trump making a strong recovery was already underway, with the addition of Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller to the guest lineup of NBC’s “Meet the Press."

Trump praised the doctors and nurses at Walter Reed on Saturday. “With their help, I am feeling well!" he tweeted.

Conley said Trump hasn’t experienced trouble breathing. His blood-oxygen saturation level is about 96% and Trump isn’t currently on supplemental oxygen, Conley said. Trump didn’t need oxygen on Thursday or Friday after he was brought to the hospital, but the doctor didn’t say specifically if the president was administered oxygen on Friday while he was still at the White House.

Republicans Hit

White House officials have pushed back against reporting that Trump is “hospitalized," and Conley said he’s “a patient at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center."

The doctor declined to say when the president last received a negative coronavirus test and also declined to say how Trump was infected, calling the question “irrelevant" to his care. Asked about Trump’s risk factors for Covid-19, Conley said: “He’s 74, he’s male and he’s slightly overweight. Other than that, he’s very healthy."

Trump is only the most prominent case in what has become an outbreak of coronavirus among top Republican leaders in Washington. Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel have both tested positive.

Christie said Saturday he’d tested positive. “In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon," he said on Twitter later. “While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure."

Three Republican senators have said they also tested positive this week: Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah. Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and former top aide Kellyanne Conway said on Twitter late Friday that she, too, had contracted the virus.

Trump traveled to New Jersey on Thursday for a fundraiser after learning that a close aide, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for coronavirus infection. CDC guidelines call for people who are in close contact with infected people to quarantine themselves for 14 days and practice social distancing at all times.

Conley said that he had made the call for Trump to go to Walter Reed, despite evidently mild symptoms, “because he’s the president of the United States."

Some of the infected Republicans, including Lee, Tillis and Conway, attended a Sept. 26 event at the White House where Trump announced he would nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Though the event was held outdoors in the White House Rose Garden, there were few public health precautions.

More than 150 people sat side-by-side in the audience. Almost no one wore masks. Lee was seen hugging other guests. And the Washington Post reported Saturday that many of the guests participated in crowded indoor receptions as well.

Trump’s Treatments

Trump entered the hospital Friday evening after announcing earlier in the day he had been diagnosed with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Doctors have administered a pair of advanced treatments to the president: an experimental “antibody cocktail" made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. that doesn’t yet have FDA approval and Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Remdesivir, which is authorized for use in hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

Trump posted a video on Twitter Friday as he arrived at the hospital. “I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure that things work out," he said.

It was the first Americans had heard from their president since 12:54 a.m. that morning, when he announced he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus. The first lady remains at the White House, where she’s resting with mild symptoms of the disease, her office said Saturday.

