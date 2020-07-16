Trump's loss in US elections could be good news for Indian IT professionals

Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market can now pin their hopes on Democratic presidential candidate and former US vice-president Joe Biden who has promised to restore the earlier H-1B visa policy and clear green card backlogs if voted to power.

Biden is challenging incumbent President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the November presidential elections. The Trump administration has been harsh towards expats aspiring to settle in the US. Trump has already suspended H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas for the rest of the year in a bid to increase job opportunities for locals.

Biden's electoral pitch, on the other hand, promises to eliminate the limits on employment-based visas and address the massive green card backlogs of almost 10 lakh, an issue long faced by immigrants from countries like India.

"My immigration policy is built around keeping families together, modernising an immigration system by keeping families, unification and diversity as pillars of our immigration system, which it used to be," 77-year-old Biden said recently.

"A Biden Administration will streamline and improve the naturalisation process to make it more accessible to qualified green card holders," according to his plan published on his website for securing America's values as a nation of immigrants.

"The Trump Administration has made it far too difficult for qualifying green card holders to obtain citizenship. Quite simply, this is wrong," it says.

"Biden will restore faith in the citizenship process by removing roadblocks to naturalisation and obtaining the right to vote, addressing the application backlog by prioritising the adjudication workstream and ensuring applications are processed quickly, and rejecting the imposition of unreasonable fees," it adds.

In a recent digital townhall meeting, Biden had described Trump’s immigration policies as "cruel" and said that he will “make it easier for qualified green card holders to move through this backlog."

In April, Trump gave an executive order to suspend green cards for 90 days. In June, he issued a proclamation which extended the suspension till December 31, 2020. The US every year allocates only 1,40,000 green cards for all employment-preference immigrants, including accompanying family members.

Currently, there is a backlog of almost 10 lakh foreign nationals and accompanying family members lawfully residing in the US. These applicants have been approved but are yet to receive employment green cards.

Biden has said that he will lift the temporary suspension on H-1B visas, the most sought-after by Indian IT professionals, if he wins the presidential elections.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via