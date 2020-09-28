Trump’s nomination of Barrett heightens partisan conflict as election nears

One of the court’s biggest pending cases, set for argument on Nov. 10, a week after the election, involves the future of the Affordable Care Act. If Judge Barrett, a conservative-leaning judge, is seated in time for that argument, she would vote on a case that could invalidate the Obama-era health law. A lower court found that the mandate to carry health insurance is unconstitutional because Congress in 2017 reduced the tax penalty for failing to maintain coverage to zero, invalidating a provision the Supreme Court previously upheld because it was a tax.