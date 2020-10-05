Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for Covid-19

President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany today informed on Twitter that she has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

McEnany said she isn’t experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely," she said.

"No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit," added Trump's spokeswoman.

"Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday," she said, referring to her press meet in the White House while not wearing a mask.

A close aide of the president and the first lady, Hicks was the first senior White House official last week to have tested positive. Soon thereafter Trump and his wife Melania tested positive.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to recuperate from the disease at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. A number of his aides other than McEnany have also tested positive, including his campaign manager, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee and one of his personal assistants.

Trump is anxious to be released from the hospital as early as Monday, after three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he's being treated for COVID-19.

“This is an important day as the president continues to improve and is ready to get back to a normal work schedule," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Monday.

Meadows says the determination on whether Trump would leave the hospital won’t be made until later in the day after the president is evaluated by his medical team.

His doctors revealed on Sunday that Trump's blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.

With agency inputs

