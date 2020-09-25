Trump’s team hunts for votes in person, while Biden’s works the phones

Republican campaigners, wearing Trump T-shirts and face coverings, fanned out on a recent sunny afternoon across the suburban streets of Emmaus, Pa. At house after house, doors opened, and people stepped out—almost always without masks, but staying generally 6 feet apart.

Joe Vichot, a Lehigh County Republican Party official, stood on a front porch with Bob and Annamae Letteer, who said they planned to vote in person for President Trump.

“But if you know somebody who doesn’t want to go or is concerned, make sure you give them a mail-in. You don’t want to lose the vote," Mr. Vichot said. The couple nodded in agreement.

Republicans have much of the country to themselves for such in-person interactions. Democratic nominee Joe Biden and most progressive groups halted such activities during the coronavirus pandemic, saying they didn’t want to risk the health of their supporters, volunteers and staffers. Instead, the Democrats are pouring their voter-outreach efforts into calling, texting and connecting with people online. The Trump campaign is also doing those things.

Which approach works best during a pandemic is unknown. President Obama’s field operatives extolled in-person communications in the book “Groundbreakers," which the Trump re-election campaign asked its staff and volunteers to read. However, several surveys this year have found that voters don’t want to deal with door-knockers during the pandemic. And Wall Street Journal/NBC News polling has found most voters say they are settled in their choice for president.

Mr. Biden is leading in national and many battleground-state polls. But Mr. Trump’s team views their on-the-ground effort as an advantage, and some Democratic groups worry they might be right. Mr. Biden’s campaign has said it is focusing on quality conversations, which it believes are possible over the phone.

In Emmaus, a mix of paid staff and Republican volunteers reached mostly fans of President Trump—some had posted lawn signs for him—so they focused their questions on down-ballot candidates and how and when people planned to vote. That sort of information, which they plugged into a mobile app, will help the campaign anticipate how many supporters will vote early and determine when to follow up.

They also explained how to vote by mail and occasionally registered new voters. On First Street, they gave one older woman a form to request a mail-in ballot from the state.

Mr. Trump has questioned the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, even as Republicans, including in his own campaign, mention that option to voters

“We consider it to be a huge advantage doing in-person activities going door to door right now," said Mike Joyce, a Trump campaign spokesman for a territory that includes the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Michigan. “It’s a lot easier to walk someone through ballot issues that they’re having or voter reg or any other thing when we’re face to face as opposed to trying to do it over the phones."

The Trump campaign has been back on the streets in most states since June, after a three-month pause while many governors restricted public interaction. Some Democrats are worried their side is giving up a winning engagement tool.

“We have found that the age-old work of hitting the streets and knocking on doors works," said D. Taylor, president of the 300,000-member UNITE HERE union of service workers, which is supporting Mr. Biden. For eight weeks, the union has had staff going door-to-door in Nevada and Arizona and plans to resume those activities this month in Florida. “TV and radio talk at you, they don’t talk with you. People have questions. Door-knocking is informational and motivational."

The Biden campaign says it has no plans to resume door-knocking. Marlene Looney, a Biden volunteer in rural Reinholds, Pa., said she saw phone banking as more effective, in some ways. “Many times you ring a doorbell and no one is there. This works the same way as canvassing, and you can reach so many more people," she said.

She popped open her laptop and a can of Diet Coke on her deck one recent afternoon to make calls to voters in Pennsylvania and the Miami area, where she tapped into her Cuban roots to converse with Spanish-speaking voters.

She did a little dance when she reached people who said they would vote for the former vice president. She was relentless, and at times personal, in trying to convert the unpersuaded—even Trump supporters.

She and a Florida woman spent a good 10 minutes chatting, though the woman had quickly said she would vote for Mr. Trump. Ms. Looney shared her diagnosis last year of stage four ovarian cancer. The other woman confided that her husband died earlier this year. At the end of the call, no minds had been changed, but both women said they appreciated the conversation.

“How nice is it that you and I could talk?" the woman said. Ms. Looney replied, “That’s what it should be."

As Working America, a super PAC run by the 3 million-member AFL-CIO, considers returning to the streets, its executive director Matt Morrison said the group is training its staff on Covid-19 safety protocols. The group favors clear face shields over opaque face coverings such as masks.

“With a large number of people who we’re trying to reach in urban areas, there’s a degree of fear on both sides of the interaction," Mr. Morrison said. “It’s easier to communicate more with face shields."

The UNITE HERE canvassers wear masks and ask that anyone who answers their door also put one on, Mr. Taylor said. They bring extra masks in case someone doesn’t have one at the ready.

In a tidy planned community outside of Muskegon, Mich., Peggy Lorenz answered her door without a mask and gestured for her Republican visitors to pull theirs down. She said she was partially deaf and needs to read people’s lips.

Rett DeBoer, an area field organizer for the Trump campaign who likes to bicycle her near-daily door-knocking routes, took another step away and complied with the request.

Her pitch about Mr. Trump wasn’t necessary, since Ms. Lorenz said right away she would vote for the president. But when Ms. Lorenz hesitated to say whether she’d vote for Republican Michigan Senate candidate John James, Ms. DeBoer was ready with a pitch, which included Mr. James’s opposition to abortion.

“Oh, he’s right to life?" Ms. Lorenz said as Ms. DeBoer tapped responses into her mobile phone’s canvassing app. “I didn’t know that. He’s got my vote."

Write to Julie Bykowicz at julie.bykowicz@wsj.com

