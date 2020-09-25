Trump’s team hunts for votes in person, while Biden’s works the phones

“We have found that the age-old work of hitting the streets and knocking on doors works," said D. Taylor, president of the 300,000-member UNITE HERE union of service workers, which is supporting Mr. Biden. For eight weeks, the union has had staff going door-to-door in Nevada and Arizona and plans to resume those activities this month in Florida. “TV and radio talk at you, they don’t talk with you. People have questions. Door-knocking is informational and motivational."