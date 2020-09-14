Trump’s top China envoy set to leave Beijing for campaign trail

“Bransad’s departure would be a loss to China-U.S. diplomacy as it would mean one less political heavyweight with a deep understanding of China based here," said Wang Huiyao, an adviser to China’s cabinet and founder of the Center for China and Globalization. “My impression of Branstad from being at the same events is that he is someone who actively tried to ease China-US tensions. His departure would be a loss to furthering bilateral relations."