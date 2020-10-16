Trump Says Biden will face ‘Soft’ questions in dueling Town Hall

Two-thirds of registered voters say the president failed to take appropriate precautions against the virus, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released over the weekend. Biden has hammered Trump for his cavalier approach toward the pandemic.The president has spent recent days downplaying the threat posed by the virus, touting an experimental antibody treatment he received while hospitalized and saying social-distancing measures advocated by Democrats did more harm than good.“The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself," Trump said Wednesday in remarks to the Economic Club of New York.