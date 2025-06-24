Trump says both Israel and Iran violated ceasefire: ‘Bring your pilots home, do not drop bombs. If you do, it is…’

US President Donald Trump said that both Israel and Iran had violated the ceasefire with attacks following an early Tuesday deadline to cease hostilities between the two nations, news agency AP reported.

Expressing disappointment over the continued attacks, Trump told reporters at the White House that “they violated it but Israel violated it too,” adding, “I'm not happy with Israel.”

The US president was departing for the NATO summit at The Hague when he made these comments.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump asked Israel to call its pilots back and stop launching attacks at Iran. “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!” he wrote in his post.