Home >News >world >Trump says coronavirus will ‘fade away’ even without a vaccine
US President Donald Trump

Trump says coronavirus will ‘fade away’ even without a vaccine

1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Bloomberg

The coronavirus pandemic will 'fade away' even without a vaccine, but researchers are close to developing one anyhow, President Donald Trump said

The coronavirus pandemic will “fade away" even without a vaccine, but researchers are close to developing one anyhow, President Donald Trump said.

“We’re very close to a vaccine and we’re very close to therapeutics, really good therapeutics," Trump said Wednesday night in a television interview with Fox News. “But even without that, I don’t even like to talk about that, because it’s fading away, it’s going to fade away, but having a vaccine would be really nice and that’s going to happen."

Trump’s comments come as the U.S. continues to see 20,000 new daily cases from a virus that has killed 117,000 people in the U.S. so far.

Anthony Fauci, the head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said a vaccine could be ready by the end of the year or the first few months of 2021.

