OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Trump says first US vaccine will be administered 'in less than 24 hours'
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at an Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at the White House in Washington (REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at an Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at the White House in Washington (REUTERS)

Trump says first US vaccine will be administered 'in less than 24 hours'

1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2020, 08:38 AM IST Staff Writer

'We want our senior citizens, health care workers and first responders to be first in line,' said Trump.

President Donald Trump said the US will start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine "in less than 24 hours," after the Food and Drug Adminstration granted it an emergency use authorization on Saturday.

"The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours," Trump said in a televised address released on Twitter.

"Through our partnership with FedEx and UPS, we have already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and zip code in the country," he said, adding that governors would decide who would receive the shots first in their states.

"We want our senior citizens, health care workers and first responders to be first in line," said Trump. "This will quickly and dramatically reduce deaths and hospitalizations."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout