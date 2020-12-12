Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Trump says first US vaccine will be administered 'in less than 24 hours'
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at an Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at the White House in Washington

Trump says first US vaccine will be administered 'in less than 24 hours'

1 min read . 08:38 AM IST Staff Writer

'We want our senior citizens, health care workers and first responders to be first in line,' said Trump.

President Donald Trump said the US will start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine "in less than 24 hours," after the Food and Drug Adminstration granted it an emergency use authorization on Saturday.

President Donald Trump said the US will start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine "in less than 24 hours," after the Food and Drug Adminstration granted it an emergency use authorization on Saturday.

"The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours," Trump said in a televised address released on Twitter.

"The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours," Trump said in a televised address released on Twitter.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Through our partnership with FedEx and UPS, we have already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and zip code in the country," he said, adding that governors would decide who would receive the shots first in their states.

"We want our senior citizens, health care workers and first responders to be first in line," said Trump. "This will quickly and dramatically reduce deaths and hospitalizations."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.