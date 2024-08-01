Trump Says Gag Order Gives Harris Unfair ‘Felon’ Attack Boost

Donald Trump asked a New York appeals court to remove a gag order against him in his hush-money criminal case so he can fully respond to Kamala Harris’ claim that the November election is a choice between a prosecutor and a “convicted felon.”

Bloomberg
Published1 Aug 2024, 02:10 AM IST
Trump Says Gag Order Gives Harris Unfair ‘Felon’ Attack Boost
Trump Says Gag Order Gives Harris Unfair ‘Felon’ Attack Boost

Donald Trump asked a New York appeals court to remove a gag order against him in his hush-money criminal case so he can fully respond to Kamala Harris’ claim that the November election is a choice between a prosecutor and a “convicted felon.”

Vice President Harris, the presumed Democratic nominee and a former California attorney general, has made Trump’s guilty verdict the “central focus” of her campaign, defense attorney Todd Blanche said in a July 30 filing. He asked the New York appeals court to expedite Trump’s request to lift the gag order, because it prevents him from giving details on why he says the case is politically motivated.

If the request isn’t granted, Trump “faces constant threat of punishment and fines due to alleged violations of the gag order and suffers irreparable First Amendment harms by being subjected to constant political attacks without being able to fully respond and defend himself,” Blanche said in the filing.

The request comes more than a week after President Joe Biden’s abrupt exit from the race upended the contest. Since Harris emerged as Trump’s main Democratic rival, his campaign has been scrambling to settle on effective messages to attack the vice president, a Black and Asian-American woman with a history in law enforcement, who at 59 is nearly two decades younger than her Republican rival.

A Manhattan jury on May 30 found Trump guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star on the eve of the 2016 election. Trump denies wrongdoing and claims without evidence that the case — along with three other criminal prosecutions — is part of a Democratic “witch hunt” intended to keep him from regaining the White House.

The gag order, intended to protect the safety of individuals involved in the case, bars Trump from commenting on prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office or family members of the judge. It was narrowed after the trial to allow Trump to comment on witnesses during his appeal of the verdict, which is ongoing. 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 02:10 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldTrump Says Gag Order Gives Harris Unfair ‘Felon’ Attack Boost

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    241.05
    03:56 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    7.4 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.60
    03:59 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.4 (-0.77%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.85
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    3.75 (2.58%)

    Tata Steel

    165.35
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.3 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CCL Products India

    675.30
    03:41 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    59.65 (9.69%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    98.19
    03:54 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    6.89 (7.55%)

    Granules India

    630.35
    03:51 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    42.55 (7.24%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,690.00
    03:29 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    167.25 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue